Repatriation flight from Ho Chi Minh City to St. Petersburg postponed indefinitely

MOSCOW, May 10./TASS/. The repatriation flight from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to St. Petersburg, scheduled for May 12, has been postponed indefinitely, the Russian Ministry of Communications blogged on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Flight AFL291 along the Ho Chi Minh City-St. Petersburg-Moscow route on May 12, 2020 has been postponed indefinitely," it said.

Russia stopped all regular and charter international flights on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The carriers currently operate only special flights to return their passengers home.