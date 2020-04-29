Repatriation flight with Russian citizens arrives in St. Petersburg from Italy

The Russian diplomatic mission in Italy informed that more people had been registered for the flight, however, 50 people were unable to get to Rome to board the plane on time for various reasons.

ST. PETERSBURG, April 29. /TASS/. A repatriation flight transporting Russian citizens who were unable to return home from Italy due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has landed in St. Petersburg, a representative of the company operating St. Petersburg Pulkovo International Airport informed.

After disembarking passengers residing in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the plane will head to Moscow. Over half of all passengers - 56 people - will disembark the plane in St. Petersburg. All of them will undergo medical examinations. If a passenger exhibits symptoms of a viral disease, they will be hospitalized. Passengers with no symptoms of the disease will be obligated to self-isolate either at their homes or at a specially established quarantine residence.

Due to mass cancelation of international flights caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands Russians have been stranded abroad. Special exit flights are organized for their evacuation. The Russian government has introduced a quota for the return of Russian nationals from abroad: 500 people a day arriving to Moscow and the Moscow Region and 200 people a day arriving to other regions. Those who remain abroad can apply for material aid.

