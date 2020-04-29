TASS declares international photo contest devoted to victory over COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian news agency TASS has declared an international contest for professional photographers and set a major cash prize for the best snapshot devoted to the victory over the coronavirus pandemic, the news agency’s Director-General Sergey Mikhailov said on Wednesday.

"In the wake of the latest interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has granted to TASS we made a decision to declare an international photo contest for professional photographers devoted to the victory in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, a new horrible challenge facing the world. Just as 75 years ago, for coping with it is essential to present a common front. The author of the best snapshot will be awarded a major cash prize. The date, panel of judges and other details will be announced within days," Mikhailov said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov while speaking in an exclusive interview to TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman suggested the agency might announce an international photo contest devoted to the struggle against the pandemic.

During the interview the world-famous photograph Banner of Victory over the Reichstag, by TASS correspondent Yevgeny Khaldei, was mentioned. Asked for an opinion what a future photo symbolizing the victory over the pandemic might depict, Lavrov said it was a very good question worthy of a world contest and invited TASS to use this idea.

Lavrov added that should such a contest be declared, he would agree to join the jurors.