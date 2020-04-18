Czech foreign ministry expresses protest over rally outside consulate in St. Petersburg

PRAGUE, April 18. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has expressed its protest over a rally, organized by the left-wing radical organization the Other Russia outside its Consulate General in St. Petersburg on April 16, ministry spokesperson Zuzana Stichova told reporters on Friday.

"A diplomatic note has been sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the incident outside the Czech Republic’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg," she said. "The [Russian] police did not inform the Consul General about measures taken with regard to that incident."

According to Stichova, participants attached a banner with an offensive slogan to the consulate’s fence and ignited smoke pellets outside the building.

The protest was triggered by the decision to tear down the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, made by municipal authorities of the Prague-6 district.

Stichova said that a similar gathering, organized by members of the same organization, took place outside the Czech Embassy in Moscow on April 5. Then, the republic’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the Russian authorities would prevent other such incidents.

The monument to Marshal Konev was taken down from its pedestal by the decision of municipal authorities of the Prague-6 district on April 3. The authorities say that it is planned to be showcased in the ‘Museum of the 20th century’ in the future, with the Prague City Hall expected to allocate funds to mount it. So far there has been little clarity what kind of museum it will be and when it will be opened. Meanwhile, the monument’s pedestal is also expected to be taken down.

The move was condemned by Czech President Milos Zeman, former president Vaclav Klaus, as well as veterans, political and public figures, civil activists and ordinary people.