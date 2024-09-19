Wildberries co-founder charged with 2 murders, an attempted murder of a police officer

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Co-founder of the Wildberries marketplace Vladislav Bakalchuk is charged with two counts of murder, an attempted murder of a police officer, and abuse of power, the businessman’s Telegram channel reported.

"This morning at about 07:30 a.m., Vladislav Sergeevich Bakalchuk was charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: Part 2 of Article 105 (murder of two or more persons), Part 3 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted murder), Article 317 (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer) and Article 330 (abuse of power). He has been detained for 48 hours," the statement says.

On September 18, a shooting took place near the Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in central Moscow. As the press service of the joint company Wildberries and Russ reported, co-owner of the online retailer Vladislav Bakalchuk attempted to enter the office with armed guards. According to the Investigative Committee, two people were killed as a result of the incident. Almost 30 people were detained after the shooting. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on five counts of Russia’s Criminal Code.