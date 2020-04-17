Russia plans to produce about 300 lung ventilators weekly from next week

"From four to five lung ventilators were made per week. Exactly during this week we will reach the volume of 200 units. We expect achieving 300 or may be slightly higher from the next week," he said.

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to reach weekly production of about 300 lung ventilators from the next week, Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We should perform in three months the volume comprised in total in the order from the healthcare system; there are more than 5,000 units across all regions," Manturov added.

