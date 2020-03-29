Over 182,000 under doctors’ supervision amid coronavirus in Russia - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. More than 182,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over the suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday.

"There were 273,426 people under medical supervision in Russia in general over the past period in 2020, and as of March 28, 182,702 people remain under control," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

A total of 263,800 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the watchdog’s laboratories in Russia as of Saturday. Those who underwent tests are mainly people, who had come from the coronavirus-hit countries.

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has affected most countries in the world, beginning with the outbreak in central China in late December 2019. According to the latest data, more than 620,000 people have contracted the coronavirus and nearly 30,000 have died.

Russia has recorded 1,264 coronavirus cases, with 817 of them in Moscow. Some 49 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, and four people have died. There were reports about three more deaths, but this data has not been confirmed so far.