Last Soviet marshal Yazov buried at military cemetery near Moscow

The coffin was transported to the cemetery on a Tigr armored vehicle escorted by a guard of honor. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov handed over the Russian flag that covered the coffin to the marshal’s daughter, and then Yazov was laid to rest. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu attended the funeral, along with numerous defense ministry officials and about 1,500 relatives, friends, students and fellow officers.

MYTISHCHI /Moscow Region/, February 27. /TASS/.

The Russian Defense Ministry informed on Tuesday that Yazov had passed away aged 95 following a long-lasting illness.

Yazov was born on November 8, 1924, in the village of Yazovo of the Omsk Region. In 1942, he graduated from Moscow Infantry School of Military Training, and in 1956, he left the Frunze Military Academy. In 1967, he finished the Military Academy of the General Staff.

After graduating from military school, Yazov fought in the Great Patriotic War, where he was injured twice. Between 1942 and 1945, he led an infantry squad, and later a company at Volkhov and Leningrad fronts. He took part in the defense of Leningrad, and the Soviet offensive in the Baltic and the Army Group Courland blockade.

On May 30, 1987, Yazov was appointed Minister of Defense of the Soviet Union. On April 28, 1990, Yazov was promoted Marshal of the Soviet Union, becoming the last Soviet military commander of this rank.