One in two Russians prefer to look for love in their friend circle — poll

"One in two Russians (48%) think that it is better to look for love among common acquaintances. One can also meet their future partner at work or at school (30%), in a social club or a workshop (15%), or even on the street (15%)," the polling center informs. About 7% of Russians claim that they have met their significant other on the street.

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. About one in two Russians think that it is better to look for their "other half" in their friend circle, a poll held by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center in the run-up to St. Valentine’s Day informs.

The share of those who think that love can be found online has reached 12%, while 5% of those polled said that they are now in a relationship that began on the Internet.

Those who are currently in a relationship claim that they have met their boyfriend or girlfriend among friends (27%), while 24% say that they have found love at work or at school. "Three-quarters of Russians have already met their other half (only 25% said the opposite)," the poll notes.

The majority of Russians polled (94%) have been in a relationship for over a year, with the average duration of a relationship reaching 21 years. "This figure goes up in accordance with the age of those polled. For example, on average, Russians over 60 years of age have spent 39 years with their other half," the research center informs.

The poll was held via a phone interview on February 11, 2020 among 1,600 respondents. The margin of error does not surpass 2.5% with the probability of 95%.