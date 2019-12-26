New bomb threats received in six St. Petersburg courts

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Unidentified persons have again sent e-mails containing bomb scares to St. Petersburg calls, evacuation is underway, the press service for the city courts told reporters.
"The Petrodvortsovy, Oktyabrsky, Kolpinsky, Petrogradsky, Kuybyshevsky and Sestroretsky District Courts are being evacuated," the press service underlined.
St. Petersburg district and military courts have been receiving anonymous bomb threats since late November. The unidentified author of the bomb threat asked the court officials to send 120 mln rubles (about $1.9 mln) to their bitcoin account. Bomb threats have also been called in to various shopping centers, schools, hospitals and metro stations. All of them turned out to be false.