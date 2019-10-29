RUSADA reports attempts of scanning agency’s network infrastructure

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has faced the attempts of scanning the organization’s network infrastructure, RUSADA’s Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that US tech giant Microsoft had recorded a hacker attack on computers of 16 national anti-doping agencies.

"We constantly see the attempts of scanning our network infrastructure for vulnerabilities in various regions of the world. We can effectively monitor and control all these attempts. We have not registered any significant information security incidents of late," Pakhnotskaya said.

According to The New York Times, the Fancy Bear group is suspected of being behind these attacks. The group is also blamed for hack on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its officials between 2014 and 2018,.