Hainan's administrative center Haikou launches a 6,6 km pedestrian zone

HAIKOU, September 27. /TASS/. Haikou is expected to open an eco-friendly pedestrian zone stretching along 6.6 km on September 30, the Hainan Television and Radio Broadcasting Group (HBG) reported.

According to the news outlet, the route passes through two districts in the northwestern part of the city, where a prestigious residential complex is located with a view over the Quanzhou Strait. The zone includes the area of ​​the Centennial Bridge on the Haidian River combining several parks at once.

"This is an important project which is aimed at upgrading the people's well-being," said a local administration representative. According to him, it will be possible to cycle on the territory as well.

As the official specified, when designing this route, the experience of such international megacities as Shanghai, Wuhan (Central China) and Singapore was taken into account.

The ecozone is equipped with fitness areas, as well as special stations with different services for tourists and local residents.

“Such a zone will make it possible to emphasize Haikou's cultural and historical features, which will better the quality of the city planning,” the representative pointed out.