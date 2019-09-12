Projections contest during Circle of Light to be devoted to the festival's mastermind

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The organizers decided to honor the memory of the mastermind behind the Circle of Light festival Vladimir Chernikov who passed away this year by international competition of video mapping and VJ Art Vision Classic, which is a video projection on the facades of buildings. This was announced on Thursday by the president of LBL communications group (who is the authorized organizer of the festival) Tatiana Liphantieva in an interview with TASS.

"For the festival [Chernikov] was an ideological and innovative mastermind, who loved his work very much. From now on, the Art Vision Classic vontest will be held on behalf of Vladimir [Vasilievich], his name will thus live on. He was always very interested in this competition, <...> very much he was fond of him, was interested in how many participants, which countries would be, <...> personally attended the award ceremony, "she said.

The Art Vision Classic contest is held among professionals and students, creative teams and design studios. On September 20-24, five teams from Germany, Indonesia, China, Russia and Thailand will present their video projections on Teatralnaya Square, combining the facades of three theaters: the Bolshoi, Maly and RAMT, in a unified screen using specialized vertical angles.

The international festival has been held in Moscow since 2011. At the first festival, more than 360 installations were put on display, at that time the main venues of the event were Red and Manezhnaya Squares, as well as Gorky Park. The organizer of the festival is the Moscow Sports Department, and the authorized organizer, commissioned by the Moscow government since 2013, is LBL communications group.