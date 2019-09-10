France bestows Order of Academic Palms on three Russian scientists

ST. PETERSBURG, September 10. /TASS/. Counselor for Science and Technology at the Embassy of France in Russia Abdo Malac bestowed the Ordre des Palmes academiques (Order of Academic Palms) on three Russian scientists during the 21st Mendeleev Session, TASS reported.

The recipients of the award are Doctor of Chemistry, Director of the Nesmeyanov Institute of Organoelement Compounds of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Trifonov; Doctor of Biology, Head of the Department of Animal Cell Biochemistry of the Belozersky Research Institute of Physico-Chemical Biology of the Moscow State University Vladimir Muronets; and Doctor of Physics and Mathematics, head of the International Scientific Laboratory of the Physics of Epitaxial Nanostructures of the ITMO University Vladimir Dubrovsky.

The Ordre des Palmes academiques was established in 1808 by Emperor Napoleon I for academicians and professors of the University of Paris and some lyceums. Presently, teachers and members of the academic community, individuals who made considerable contributions to national education, as well as foreign subjects and Frenchmen who live outside France and who actively support the spread of the French culture in other countries receive this award now.

The 21st Mendeleev Session on general and applied chemistry is being held on September 9-13 in St. Petersburg. It is one of the key events of the 2019 International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements declared by the UN General Assembly. The convention is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the creation of the periodic table of chemical elements by Dmitri Mendeleev. The International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements is taking place in Russia, Germany, Spain, the US and Japan under the auspices of UNESCO and includes scientific conference, thematic exhibitions, contests for young scientists and other events.