WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo an emergency of international concern.
Venezuela signs agreement with large Russian company — minister
This week Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami took part on the Global Summit on Production and Industrialization held in Russia's Yekaterinburg on July 9-11
Erdogan says Russia's S-400 are "best" missile defense systems
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that S-400 missile defense systems will be fully deployed on the territory of Turkey by April 2020
Senior German diplomat says unacceptable to violate Iran nuclear deal
The European Union should prioritize dialogue and de-escalation, according to the high-ranking official
Caspian Flotilla missile corvette joins Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce — source
The missile corvette Uglich earlier made a transit from the Caspian to the Black Sea through the Russian internal waterways, according to the source
Russia wins another gold in synchro swimming at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju
At the previous FINA World Championships, Maltsev won silver together with Mikhaela Kalancha
Claims of Russia bankrolling Lega won't put Italian government at risk, assures PM
Giuseppe Conte added that he trusts Lega’s leader, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini completely
Putin tells US filmmaker about agreements with Obama on Ukraine
"I can only say that the agreements reached during this phone conversation, were not fulfilled by the US side," Putin said
UAE, Saudi navies eye Russian-made Gepard frigate, Karakurt-class missile corvettes
Nigeria's military attache, the delegations of the UAE, Saudi, Vietnamese navies and the armed forces of Namibia, Ghana, Thailand and others viewed the exposition at the St. Petersburg naval show
No need for enhanced security during US Starliner’s mission to ISS — Roscosmos
Starliner is being developed by Boeing
Press review: Trump eyes compromise on Erdogan’s S-400s and pushes France towards China
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 15
Putin wishes Merkel a happy birthday
German Chancellor Angela Merkel celebrates her 65th birthday on July 17
Sea part of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is 60% ready
All the works on connecting the onshore and offshore sections on the German side were completed last year
South Korean officials deny entrance to the country to 16 Russian citizens - embassy
Russian citizens are expected to return to their home on July 16
China sees no grounds for participation in Russia-US nuclear arms treaty talks
China's diplomat lauded the Russia-US initiative though
Moscow court puts rocket center staffer under house arrest on high treason charge
According to the website of the Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center, Sergey Meshcheryakov is a senior scientific researcher
Eleventh plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Over 40 warships to take part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade
The parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day
Eighth plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Russia’s Glonass protected against errors that hit its European rival Galileo — Roscosmos
A massive outage in the Galileo satellite navigation system was reported on July 11
Russian Foreign Ministry slams reports on US teachers refused Russian visas as blatant lie
The ministry underlined that in spite of the school being a commercial enterprise, the teachers are arriving in Moscow with the same passports as the one the US Ambassador to Russia holds
S-400 deliveries to Turkey cause no concern in Damascus, says ambassador
The deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey kicked off on July 12
Terrorists in Syria tried to blow up Russian military police patrol
The attack didn't cause casualties or damage to the hardware
Erdogan says S-400 deal with Russia is major agreement in Turkey’s modern history
Turkey’s President said that purchasing S-400 systems, his country is not getting prepared for a war
Tenth plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey
Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12
Moldovan PM plans to visit Russia
There were no contacts between Russian and Moldovan governments since Match 2017
Russia rejects any discussion of "transferring" two islands - Kyodo News
Kyodo reported that one of the reasons for Moscow’s refusal to even discuss such an opportunity was Russia’s concerns related to the Japanese-US military alliance
Russia ready to start shipping revolutionary Ebola vaccine to DR Congo
According to the Russian virology specialist, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the only country that needs the vaccine now
Macron plans to discuss Iran’s nuclear deal with Rouhani, Putin, Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the main task is "to preserve the nuclear agreement and to create conditions for a productive dialogue with Iran"
Chief of Russia’s Ultralight Aviation Federation dies in helicopter crash near Moscow
According to a source in the emergencies services, the privately-owned Robinson helicopter crashed near the city of Solnechnogorsk
US plans to discuss possibility of new nuclear arms treaty at consultations with Russia
The new round of talks on strategic stability between Russia and the US will take place in Geneva on July 17-18
S-400 systems pose no threat to NATO, Turkish top diplomat says
There is no need to create tensions over this matter, Mevlut Cavusoglu said
Russia supports urgent crisis withdrawal by sides in Venezuela — top diplomat
Moscow lauded negotiations taking place under the so-called Oslo process
Deliveries of Russian S-400 systems to Turkey to be over by April 2020 - Erdogan
Earlier in the day, the Turkish president said the S-400 deal with Russia was a most important agreement for present-day Turkey
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet confirms missile corvette’s passage into Mediterranean Sea
The missile corvette Uglich has joined the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron on a planned rotating basis
Russian top diplomat expects no improvements in Russia-US ties in near future
In an interview with a Russian daily, Lavrov spoke about 'unpredictable' US conduct, seizure of Russian diplomatic property and arrests of Russians in third states at US request
Leaders of 35 countries confirm participation in Russia-Africa Summit — senior diplomat
The diplomat expects at least 40 leaders at the event
Press review: EU reacts to Turkey’s Cyprus drilling and Japan mulls sending troops to Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 16
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to update its notion of European values
Maria Zakharova also said that Russia and Ukraine "have a lot to work on"
