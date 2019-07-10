China's Hainan eases procedure for obtaining temporary driving license for foreigners

HAIKOU, July 10./TASS/. Hainan's authorities are drafting a set of measures to ease obtaining of temporary driving license procedure for foreigners, according to www.hinews.cn web portal.

Preparations for relevant provisions are overseen by the provincial Traffic Police Administration. The development is carried out in the framework of the plans announced earlier by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security to simplify the current rules of entry for foreign citizens to boost tourism development on Hainan.Tg new procedure for applying for temporary driving permits for foreigners is expected to kick off on August 1, 2019.

Foreign citizens will be able to issue temporary driver's licenses for a period of one year. Currently, certificates are issued only for three months. After three months in the province, foreign residents, according to the new rules, will have an opportunity to extend the validity of certificates for one year. The registration procedure will be simplified as well. Foreigners are planning to be released from the medical examination, which had previously been a prerequisite before filing the application.

Relevant departments are working on the creation of special service centers at airports and seaports through which foreign citizens can apply for driver's licenses if they have valid certificates issued in their country. It will also be possible to complete online theory and practice courses on the internet to obtain a full-fledged Chinese driver's license. The test can be passed in different languages.

All these measures are being taken by local authorities as part of a general program for the development of tourism in the province and the promotion of a pilot free trade zone on Hainan.