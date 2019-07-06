Russia’s Sputnik news agency denied accreditation to media freedom conference in UK

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik news agency was denied accreditation for the upcoming Global conference for media freedom, due to take place in London, Editor-in-Chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RT and Sputnik Margarita Simonyan said via Telegram on Saturday.

"Our Sputnik was also denied participation in the freedom of speech conference," she said.

On Friday, Simonyan said the UK Foreign Office had denied accreditation to RT.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in London said Russian diplomats were invited to participate in the ministerial conference on media freedom due July 10-11.