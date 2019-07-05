Pope Francis points out attempts to manipulate religion in Ukraine

ROME, July 5. /TASS/. Pope Francis has noted the hybrid nature of the Ukrainian conflict, which is exacerbated by attempts at propaganda and manipulation, namely in the sphere of religion, the head of the Roman Catholic Church stated on Friday during his remarks to the hierarchs of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, including Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.
The Pope’s remarks were published by the Holy See Press Office.
"Ukraine has for some time been experiencing a difficult and delicate situation, for more than five years wounded by a conflict that many describe as "hybrid", composed as it is of acts of war in which those responsible camouflage themselves; a conflict where the weakest and the smallest pay the highest price; a conflict aggravated by propagandist falsifications and manipulations of various types, also in the attempt to involve the religious aspect," Pope Francis said.
Earlier this week, Pope Francis discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.