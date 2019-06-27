Expert accuses US of information weapon leaks to "bad guys"

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The United States by striving for dominance in the global telecommunication space is not ensuring that the information weapon ends up in ill-minded people’s hands, deputy head of the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Nikolay Murashov told a briefing on Thursday.

He recalled that the US National Security Agency’s website "directly states that one of the key agency’s goals is to create a means to achieve dominance in the global telecommunication network."

"The United States calls such program tools "information weapon". However, unlike conventional arms, the methods of controlling their proliferation are lacking," Murashov pointed out. "As a result, these weapons fall into the hands of "bad guys"."

He drew an example of foreign media’s data that the tools of exploiting Microsoft software weaknesses leaked from the NSA and became the basis for the WannaCry virus to infiltrate informational systems in the hands of perpetrators. "Microsoft President Brad Smith compared the consequences of this leak to having a Tomahawk missile stolen," the expert said.

"To distract people from its activities, Washington is trying to persuade everyone that the US is almost the sole victim of computer attacks. At the same time, they groundlessly and baselessly brand Russia as the key source of threats in the information domain, pursuing their geopolitical interests," Murashov added.