AI-drones to help plant trees, combat desertification — Nature and People Foundation head

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Drones with artificial intelligence (AI) will help combat desertification. For example, they can be used to plant trees and monitor their growth, Sergey Rybakov, CEO of the Nature and People Foundation and program director of the Vostok Discussion Club, told TASS.

"Drones equipped with sensors and using AI will help obtain high-resolution data from remote or hard-to-reach regions, providing information on soil and vegetation conditions and enabling the development of customized mitigation strategies. AI-controlled drones can be used to plant trees in degrading areas or to implement reforestation projects, ensuring optimal planting patterns and systematically monitoring tree growth," Rybakov said.

According to him, in August 2023, Saudi Arabia launched a large-scale program to combat desertification, in which artificial intelligence algorithms analyze satellite images to monitor changes in land use, vegetation cover, and soil moisture levels.

The use of AI will also help identify and assess desertification trends in vulnerable areas and support decision-making on necessary actions, such as improving water management, planting trees and shrubs, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

"Forecasting is another area where AI can be successfully applied. AI models assess future climate change and the likelihood of extreme weather events that could contribute to desertification. They also predict which areas are potentially at high risk of degradation by analyzing historical data, land use patterns, and various environmental factors," Rybakov concluded.