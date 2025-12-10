Almaz-Antey displays Remotion robotic exoskeleton at Moscow exhibition

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Remotion team, using exoskeletons manufactured by the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Concern, has won first place in the Cybathlon competition for the Moscow Mayor's Cup for three years in a row, a representative of the concern told TASS.

At this competition, people with disabilities compete in performing everyday tasks using technical rehabilitation aids.

"The Remotion exoskeleton has won first place in the relevant discipline for the third year in a row. Therefore, we can say that it is the best exoskeleton to date," the source said. According to him, the main difference between this exoskeleton and others is that the device's mechanism helps to improve muscle synergy.

"The exoskeleton is designed not only for the rehabilitation of patients with spinal injuries or strokes, but also for the treatment and prevention of respiratory, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases. It is also used to treat cerebral palsy and other children’s disorders. A pediatric version of the exoskeleton has been developed for children," the company representative said. He added that the exoskeleton is most effective when the patient has done muscle work on other exercise machines, but needs to remember how each muscle works. "In this case, the device helps establish intermuscular interactions during the very first session," the source emphasized.

He added that the exoskeleton’s modular design allows for the quick disconnection or activation of segments of the foot, lower leg, and thigh in virtually any combination, for example, on just one side, which is important, in particular, when a stroke affects one side of the body.