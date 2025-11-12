Russia hopes to see first launch from Baiterek space rocket center by yearend — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the first space launch within the framework of the Russian-Kazakh Baiterek project will take place before the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow.

"Close cooperation in the sphere of space research is maintained, the joint operation of the Baikonur spaceport continues, and the Baiterek project is being implemented to build a new rocket and space complex for the launch of Russia’s Soyuz-5 carrier rockets," Putin said.

"We expect that the first launch from Baiterek will take place before the end of this year," he added.

The Baiterek project envisages launches of Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rockets from the Baikonur spaceport. The Kazakh side is currently preparing the ground infrastructure.

Kazakh President Tokayev’s state visit to Russia is taking place on November 11-12.

About the Baikonur spaceport

Baikonur is the world’s first and largest spaceport. Located in the Kyzylorda Region of Kazakhstan, it covers an area of 6,717 sq km. The administrative center of the spaceport is the city of Baikonur, which has a population of more than 76,500.

Baikonur is officially considered to have been founded on June 2, 1955. Construction was carried out in the bare steppe, where the only existing element of infrastructure at the time was a railway line.