Chinese taikonaut shares story of unprecedented repair mission at Tiangong space station

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. Open-orbit repairs of solar panels at China’s Tiangong orbital space station serve as an example of teamwork and guide future work in outer space, Chinese taikonaut Tang Hongbo, who took part in the Shenzhou 12 and Shenzhou 17 missions, told a TASS correspondent.

According to him, thanks to a thorough analysis and scrupulous preparations, coordinated teamwork was achieved during ground training and flawless interaction was ensured in open space which in the end allowed to successfully complete the repairs of damaged solar panels.

"That mission can be rightfully considered as the most complicated because, in addition to encountering unprecedented time restrictions and operational difficulties, this also was the first ever instance of actual repairs in open orbit in the entire history of the Chinese space station. The successful completion of this task served as a firm foundation for the safe and stable use of the space station as well as allowed us to acquire invaluable experience to carry out similar operations in the future," Tang said, noting the importance of good preliminary training.

About space station

China’s orbital station is located at an altitude of about 400 kilometers and has an operational life of more than 10 years. It is designed for three people (up to six for short periods when crews rotate). The mass of the T-shaped complex (in the foreseeable future, it is planned to expand it into a cruciform shape), which has three docking nodes and an airlock for spacewalks, weighs 66 tons, and its inside area covers 110 cubic meters. The orbital facility went live in 2022 and has already begun to implement international projects.