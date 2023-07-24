Russia’s Roscosmos hoping to share its expertise with BRICS partners

HERMANUS /South Africa/, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has offered to educate its BRICS partners, or Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, in the area of space science, CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Yury Borisov said on Monday.

"We are offering our partners a program of additional professional education in the area of space science at Russia’s leading universities with Roscosmos’ assistance," he said at a meeting of the BRICS space cooperation committee.

According to Borisov, BRICS countries have a common goal of creating equal opportunities for developing and ensuring their sovereignty in conditions of the present-day digital economy as well as a common educational and scientific space.