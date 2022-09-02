Russian cosmonauts commence spacewalk for operations with ERA robotic arm

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Roscosmos Cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev commenced a spacewalk for operations outside the International Space Station, Roscosmos announced Friday.

During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts will have to perform a wide array of operations, including testing the operation of the ERA robotic arm with the EMMI external control module. The spacewalk is expected to take six hours and 18 minutes.

Last time, Artemyev and Matveyev carried out a spacewalk on August 17. Back then, they had to wrap their operations prematurely due to power issues in one of the spacesuits.

The main goal of these operations is to prepare the ERA robotic arm for operation on the Russian segment of the ISS.

This is eighth spacewalk for Artemyev and fourth for Matveyev. Both cosmonauts work in Orlan MKS spacesuits: Artemyev’s suit has red stripes, while Matveyev’s suit has blue.