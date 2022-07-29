Russian cosmonauts to embark on spacewalk in mid-August — TASS reporter

ISS, July 29. Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to embark on their next spacewalk under the national program in mid-August, Roscosmos cosmonaut, TASS special reporter Oleg Artemyev announced on Friday.

The extravehicular activity is tentatively scheduled for August 17, he said.

As an additional task during their spacewalk, Artemyev and his teammate Denis Matveyev may carry out work on creating an extra route from the Zarya module to the Poisk module in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS). This task was initially planned for the extravehicular work by Artemyev and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti but was dropped in the process.

The previous spacewalk was conducted overnight to July 22 by Roscosmos cosmonaut Artemyev and ESA astronaut Cristoforetti. They spent over seven hours outside the orbital outpost. During their spacewalk, Artemyev and Cristoforetti launched ten nanosatellites under the program of the RadioSkaf research and educational experiment.

In addition, the cosmonaut and the astronaut jointly dismantled and transferred the platforms with adapters from the Poisk module to the Nauka module, installed an adapter of the ERA robotic arm on the Poisk module, switched the EMMI control panel for the ERA manipulator to the standby mode and sealed the manipulator fastening system with screen-vacuum thermal insulation.

On November 17, 2021, Russia’s world-renowned TASS news agency and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which a TASS news office was established aboard the ISS. Presently, cosmonaut Artemyev is heading the outer space-based branch. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first TASS special reporter in space. His flight lasted 12 days.