New head of Russian space corporation will need to revise space program – expert

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. New CEO of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, needs to revise the Federal Space Program until 2025, as well as make adjustments to the work planned until 2035, in order to solve the issues the state corporation is facing now, scientific director of the Moscow Space Club Ivan Moiseyev told TASS on Friday.

"He will have to revise the Federal Space Program until 2025, which is currently in force, <…> and, accordingly, make adjustments to the work that is being carried out under the program from 2025 to 2035. At the same time, a number of programs will have to be abandoned according to some criteria," the expert said.

According to Moiseyev, Roscosmos is currently experiencing serious difficulties, in particular with import substitution and a decrease in funding for space projects.

"We had a very large proportion of components from the United States and, accordingly, they need to be changed, and changing means not just taking and replacing, but they need to be tested, the tests are long, expensive and complex. <...> And the second problem is obvious, as it was announced already, it concerns a decline in funding for the space industry," he said.

According to the expert, in order to solve these problems, Roscosmos will have to abandon a number of tasks set by the Federal Space Program, although scientific programs will suffer in this case.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Rogozin of Roscosmos CEO office, which he occupied since May 24, 2018. Putin appointed Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov as the new CEO.