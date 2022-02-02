Russian Sputnik V’s efficacy against severe COVID-19 cases hits 88%

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V jab against moderate, serious and very severe COVID-19 cases exceeded 88%, according to the results of six-month observations, the state service for the registration of medicines of the Russian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the new version of the drug’s instructions, "for moderate, severe and critical cases, the efficiency surpasses 88% <…>."

The third phase of the clinical trials confirmed that the efficacy of Sputnik V against COVID-19 amounts to 91% and some 70.5% in case of the dominance of the Delta variant six months after vaccination. "Hence, vaccination significantly reduces the likelihood of disease," the document reads.

The latest version edition also recommends that people over 60, who have not been immunized and had not had COVID-19, should be vaccinated with Sputnik V.