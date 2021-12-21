Russia building up combat capabilities of single space system — defense chief

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is perfecting the capabilities and technologies of the single space system and launched the fifth Kupol satellite, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"The combat capabilities and technologies of the single space system control are being ramped up. The fifth Kupol satellite was launched," the defense chief said.

Russia has built the Western upgraded command post of the single space system, Shoigu said.

"The construction of the Western upgraded command post of the single space system has been completed and it has commenced its experimental operation," the defense chief said.