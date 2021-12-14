Clinical verification of skin tests for COVID-19 immunity to begin Dec — deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Clinical verification of skin tests for immunity to the novel coronavirus will begin in December, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"We are through with pre-clinical research. In December, we plan to start clinical experiments. It is a skin test for identifying the presence of cell immunity to COVID-19, developed at the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg," Golikova said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with government members.

Earlier, the Director of St. Petersburg’s Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Areg Totolyan spoke about progress in the research into this test in greater detail. He explained that cell immunity was a very special feature capable of manifesting itself in the human body even if there are not enough antibodies for ordinary tests to identify. This immunity has no quantitative equivalent: it is either present or absent. Totolyan said that at the moment there were no widely available registered tests capable of identifying this type of immunity.

The newly-developed test is administered as a subcutaneous injection.