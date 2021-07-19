Roscosmos plans to establish alternative spacesuit production

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK /Moscow Region/, July 19. /TASS/. Roscosmos plans to establish an alternative spacesuit production, CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

Currently, spacesuits for Russian cosmonauts are being produced only by the Zvezda NPO.

"Most likely, we will go along the path of establishment of alternative production. So that we have choice," Rogozin said.

According to the official, the client will be represented by the members of the team of cosmonauts that will operate in these suits.

"We’ve been saying it repeatedly that the newest technologies must be implemented, including exoskeleton elements," he noted.

According to Rogozin, competition will make reaction to cosmonauts’ requests faster. He disclosed that the Cosmonaut Training Center head Maksim Kharlamov will shortly be tasked with "assessing potential cooperation, deciding who might take on such task".