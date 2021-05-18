Russia continues to work with other states in space despite sanctions — Glavkosmos company

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia continues to cooperate with foreign partners in the field of space, despite the indirect impact of sanctions, General Director of Glavkosmos (part of Roscosmos) Dmitry Loskutov said in an interview with Rossiya24 TV TV channel.

"Our long-term partners are India, China, France, and others. We find an opportunity to interact with them even in these difficult conditions. We are also conducting targeted work in the Asia-Pacific region," Loskutov said.

He noted that Russia is also working with the Middle East, North Africa, and a number of other regions.

Loskutov explained that so far the space sector is not an object of direct sanctions pressure, but experiences the indirect impact of sanctions. "We feel some indirect signs, our partners and our clients feel them. We proceed from the fact that it will remain this way, the methods of competition are sometimes unfair," he said.

Glavkosmos is a subsidiary of state corporation Roscosmos, its main goal is to promote products and services of Russian enterprises of the rocket and space industry to the international market and manage complex international projects.