SpaceX to send Dogecoin-funded satellite to the Moon in 2022

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. SpaceX in 2022 will launch a satellite to the moon under a contract fully paid for with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year - mission paid for in Doge," he wrote.

The website of the Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation, which owns the satellite, noted that it will be launched in Q1 of 2022 using Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The company will send the satellite using a commercial spacecraft launch program offered by SpaceX. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

Musk tweeted in early April that SpaceX was going to literally send Dogecoin to the moon. At the same time, the entrepreneur did not explain what exactly he meant. After his announcement, the value of the cryptocurrency increased by 30%. On Sunday, amid news about a Dogecoin-paid satellite, the currency rose to $0.58 from $0.50 the previous evening.