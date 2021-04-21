Russia’s next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite to be orbited in late 2021

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. An inaugural launch of a Glonass-K2 satellite for Russia’s global Glonass orbital navigation system is scheduled to be held late this year, CEO of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (the satellites’ producer) Nikolai Testoyedov told TASS on Thursday.

"We are launching our first Glonass-K2 satellite this year," Testoyedov said. "This launch is planned for the fourth quarter of the year."

According to Testoyedov, deliveries of all on-board equipment have been completed in full; the satellite is ready and is under various tests at the moment.

"They [tests] usually take several months," he said.

Last October, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos, stated that Glonass-K2 satellites are capable of providing greater accuracy (less than 30 centimeters or 11.8 inches) and longer orbital service life.

Russia’s Glonass orbital grouping currently comprises 28 satellites, with 23 space vehicles operating pursuant to their designation.