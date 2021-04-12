Russia ready for international cooperation in outer space, says Putin

ENGELS, April 12. /TASS/. Russia will continue to develop international space cooperation programs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We will continue to develop international programs. We are ready to participate in joint work with our partners in outer space," he said at a government meeting on the development of the space sector.

"At the same time, we must keep on moving forward, solving new tasks for new fundamental research, practical exploration of outer space. We must use our advantages to strengthen the country’s defense capacity, accelerate the country’s scientific, technological and economic development," Putin stressed.