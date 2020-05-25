Russian space firm to team up with Japanese company in satellite production and export

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian private space firm Sputnix has signed a memorandum with the Japanese company Mitsui & Co. Moscow on cooperation in producing and exporting microsatellite components and providing microsatellite-based services, Sputnix announced on Monday.

"Within the framework of cooperation, Sputnix will deal with developing and producing hi-tech components and technologies for microsatellites, satellite platforms, small craft and will also provide for improving and developing the employed technologies," the company said in a statement.

Under the deal, the Japanese company can acquire Sputnix products and services and will also represent its interests on the territory of Asia and the Middle East, the statement says.

"Mitsui will also provide for cooperation in the field of the services for orbiting CubeSat nanosatellites from the board of the International Space Station, according to the statement.

Overall, the partners plan to cooperate in the sphere of organizing the production of hi-tech components and technologies for microsatellites, satellite platforms, microsatellites themselves and microsatellite-based services, the company said.