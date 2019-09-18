Joint asteroid defense to facilitate international cooperation, says Roscosmos chief

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Joint asteroid defense will improve cooperation between states and facilitate technology development, head of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin stated on Wednesday.

"Asteroid defense can cause a boom in technology development and bring the countries closer together," the Russian space chief said during a meeting with the students of the Baltic State Technical University in St. Petersburg.

According to Rogozin, it is important to assess the risks coming from space. He added that those who consider the asteroid threat insignificant are skeptics.

Speaking of space cooperation, head of Roscosmos stressed that no sanctions have been introduced against the Russian space corporation. "You’d be a fool to condemn yourself to being alone in space," he explained.