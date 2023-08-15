Russia’s Primorye Region introduces regional flood emergency regulations

TASS, August 15. The authorities of Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region have announced the introduction of a regional level emergency regime, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said.

"I introduce the regional level emergency regime in the Primorye Region. The scale of the damage caused by the heavy rains is such that the resources of the municipalities will not be able to cope with it. The regional level emergency regime will allow to increase the support measures for the population affected by floods," Kozhemyako wrote on his Telegram channel.

Heavy rains lashed the Primorye Region in the Russian Far East on August 9-11, with up to 188 millimeters of precipitation falling down and causing local rivers to overflow their banks. The Ussuriysk urban district and Spassk-Dalniy were among the worst-hit areas. A regional-level state of emergency was declared in 21 Primorye Region municipalities. According to forecasts, the flood wave is moving from the south to the north. Earlier it was reported that the floods have submerged 7 apartment buildings and 729 private houses, affecting a total of 65 settlements. The floods in Ussuriysk, the second largest city in the Primorye Region, have become the most destructive and extensive in the last 10 years.