Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Donetsk 11 times in two hours

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk 11 times in two hours on Tuesday night, firing 42 shells of 155 mm caliber, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

According to the statement, shelling took place from 00:00 to 02:00 Moscow time from the settlements of Kurakhovka and Maksimilianovka. All shells fell in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. A total of 42 shells are reported.

Also, at around 01:40 Moscow time, shelling of the Yasinovatsky district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was reported from the direction of Orlovka. "Three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the report said.