Number of objects in near-earth orbits to grow by 1.5 times by 2023 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The number of orbital objects exceeding 1 centimeter in diameter will grow by 1.5 times within the next six or seven years, creating a threat to guaranteed access to space, the press-service of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos has told TASS.

"Currently, more than 1 million space objects measuring more than 1 centimeter can be found in near-earth orbits. Their number will grow by 1.5 times by 2030. This creates a real threat for guaranteed access to space, including delivering spacecraft to the orbit and their normal functioning," the state corporation said.