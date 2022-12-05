Civilian population, city infrastructure unaffected by drone attack near Ryazan - governor

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. There was no damage to civilian population and city infrastructure during the Ukrainian attempt to carry out a drone strike on the airstrip near Ryazan, Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov said on his Telegram channel Monday.

"An emergency occurred early in the morning at the airstrip today. According to the Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a drone attack, but they were intercepted by air defense systems. […] Civilian population and city infrastructure objects were not affected," Malkov said.

According to Russian emergency services, three people were killed and five were injured in the attempted drone strike on the Dyagilevo airstrip in the Ryazan Region. The governor took provision of aid to their families under personal supervision.

"I express heartfelt condolences to their families; we will definitely provide them with all possible support," the governor said.