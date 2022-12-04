Russian entrepreneurs to preserve assets if invest in domestic development - Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian businessmen should invest in the country’s development which would allow them to preserve their money while in the West both the entrepreneurs themselves and their assets may be arrested, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

The politician noted that "at first, Western countries were taking away yachts, mansions, cars and planes from the Russian businessmen," and now the entrepreneurs themselves are being arrested. In his opinion, words by Russian President Vladimir Putin who 20 years ago said that all those keeping their assets and money abroad would have a tough time trying to get them back turned out to be prophetic.

"It is necessary to develop your own country - Russia. And remember that you were born and were able to realize your potential here, you owe everything to it. It is necessary to do everything to improve the quality of life here. Then not only will you preserve your money but will also have a clearer conscience," Volodin concluded.

On Saturday, Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman was detained in London. According to a source close to the businessman, he was apprehended on suspicion of violating sanctions imposed on him.

In May, a criminal case was opened in the UK against Russian entrepreneur Pyotr Aven over sanctions violations.

On February 28, the European Union imposed sanctions on the owners of the Alfa Group Consortium Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven as well as other Russian officials and businessmen. On March 1, news came that Fridman and Aven were resigning from the board of directors of Russia’s Alfa Bank.