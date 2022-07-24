Russia hopes UN chief will help resolve problem hindering grain operations - Lavrov

CAIRO, July 24./TASS/. Russia hopes that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will succeed in resolving the problem of sanctions, which hinder grain operations from Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday following talks with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

"Those illegitimate sanctions that were imposed [against Russia] and that prevented operations with Russian grain, including insurance, including the calling of our ships at foreign ports and foreign ships at Russian ports," Lavrov said. Now, after the signing of the agreements in Istanbul, the UN secretary-general "has volunteered to seek the removal of these illegitimate restrictions. Let's hope he will succeed," the top diplomat said.

Egypt understands what is happening in Ukraine, including the motives of the West, and it stands for an early settlement in Ukraine that would take into account the legitimate interests of all parties, Lavrov said.

"Our Egyptian colleagues understand what is happening (in Ukraine - TASS), they understand the context, which is connected with geopolitics, which is connected with the West's policy to ensure its dominance in international affairs, and they stand, which we appreciate, for the soonest search for a peaceful settlement taking into account the fundamental, legitimate interests of all participants in this process within the context of building a sustainable European security architecture on a fair basis," Lavrov said.

Russia has no prejudice as to the resumption of talks with Kiev on issues other than food settlement, but Kiev insists on its military victory over Russia, Foreign Minister said.

"We do not have any prejudices against resuming negotiations on a wider range of issues [with Ukraine], but it is not up to us, since the Ukrainian authorities, starting with the president and ending with his numerous advisers, say that there will be no negotiations until Ukraine defeats Russia on the battlefield," Lavrov explained.