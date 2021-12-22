Deputy speaker of regional legislature detained in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region

KRASNOYARSK, December 22. /TASS/. The deputy speaker of the Krasnoyarsk region’s Legislative Assembly, Sergey Natarov, has been detained, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"He was detained yesterday, and he is now in a prison cell," the source said.

According to the source, the detention was made in connection with a criminal case launched against the deputy speaker’s son, Anton Natarov, a former advisor to the region’s governor suspected of fraud involving budget funds. He was detained in 2019 and was later placed under house arrest.

The Investigative Committee’s office in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia refrained from comments on the issue.