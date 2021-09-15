Islamic terrorist group busted in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region — FSB department

KRASNOYARSK, September 15. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) department in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region has shut down operations of a branch of the Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and detained two of its supporters, the department’s press service said in a statement.

"As a result of investigative procedures in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, operations of supporters of the Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organizations have been shut down," the statement says.

It was established that two citizens of a Central Asian republic arrived to Krasnoyarsk to spread terrorist ideology and recruit local residents.

Criminal cases were launched against them under articles 205.1 (Contributing to Terrorist Activity) and 205.2 (Public Calls for Committing of Terrorist Activity or Public Justification of Terrorism) of the Russian Criminal Code. Both suspects have been placed in custody.