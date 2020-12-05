Russian industry ministry commissions additional production lines for antibiotics

KALININGRAD, December 5. /TASS/. Russia has commissioned additional production lines for antibiotics to eliminate the shortage of those drugs, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters during his working trip to Kaliningrad on Saturday.

"The Ministry for Industry and Trade has commissioned additional production lines. The Health Ministry has approved 17 venues for antibiotics production. Therefore, the shortage is being eliminated as of today," Murashko said.

A number of Russian regions had earlier reported about the shortage of antibiotics in pharmacies.