Russia reports over 6,100 new coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,148 in the past day, a record high since July 18, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate rose to 0.6% and the total caseload reached 1,103,399.

Some 860 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow, 214 in St. Petersburg, 188 in the Moscow Region, 178 in the Rostov Region and 165 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Smolensk Region and the Chechen Republic (0.2%), Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Tula Region, Tatarstan and the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.3%).

Currently, some 174,624 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Some 2,895 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus in Russia were discharged from hospitals in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 909,357, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told. According to its data, some 82.4% of all those infected in Russia recovered.

In the past day, 892 patients were discharged in Moscow, 179 in the Saratov Region, 176 in the Moscow Region, 108 in St. Petersburg and 100 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities rose by 79 in the past day versus 144 a day earlier, and the total death toll climbed to 19,418. According to the crisis center, a total of 1.76% of all those infected in Russia died.

In the past 24 hours, 15 deaths were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 13 in Moscow, 5 in the Rostov Region, the Stavropol and Altai Regions and in another 20 regions the death toll did not exceed 4.