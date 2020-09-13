Russia records 5,499 coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,449 in the past day, reaching 1,062,811, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to its data, in the past 29 days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.5%.

Some new 650 cases were recorded in Moscow, 206 in St. Petersburg, 166 in the Moscow Region, 162 in the Rostov Region and 159 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), Moscow, the Moscow Region and Smolensk Regions, the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Republic of Tatarstan and the Chuvash Republic and the Tula Region (0.3%).

Currently, some 168,008 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Deaths and recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients who recovered in Russia rose by 2,690 in the past day to 876,225. A total of 82.4% of those infected have recovered.

In the past day, 900 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 158 in the Moscow Region, 104 in St. Petersburg, 87 in the Belgorod Region and 80 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Russia climbed by 94 in the past day versus 119 a day earlier and the total death toll reached 18,578. According to the crisis center, some 1.75% of those infected in Russia died.

In the past day, 20 patients died in St. Petersburg, 14 in Moscow and five in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Krasnodar Region.