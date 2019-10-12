Russian senior diplomat, Syrian opposition politician discuss situation in northern Syria

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Qadri Jamil, a leader of the Syrian Opposition’s Moscow Group, held talks on Saturday, focusing on a political solution to the Syria crisis and a military and political situation in the northeastern Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The talks focused on the unfolding military and political scenario in Syria, particularly in the country’s northeast, as well as a political solution to the Syria crisis. They placed an emphasis on the goal of ensuring the constitution committee’s sustainable work, in accordance with the rulings of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi and Resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council," the foreign ministry said.

On October 9, Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria dubbed Operation Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. The objective is to establish a safety zone in northern Syria for protection of the Turkish border. In addition, Syrian refugees could return to that area from Turkey, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression.

On September 23, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of Syria’s constitutional committee. The first session is scheduled for October 29-30 in Geneva.