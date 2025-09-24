MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The EU seeks to hinder dialogue between Russia and the US, the recognition of Palestine strains ties between Israel and Europe, and Trump’s tariffs do not hamper the global economy. These stories topped Wednesday's headlines across Russia. Izvestia: How Europe seeks to disrupt Russia-US dialogue The European "war party" is using the incident with Russian planes over the Baltic Sea to undermine the settlement in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. And according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, the incidents in Poland and the Baltic states have all the hallmarks of a provocation. Meanwhile, on September 23, NATO consultations, organized on the request of Estonia, concluded. Mark Rutte, the alliance’s secretary general, said that the bloc would resolutely respond to airspace violations. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has vowed to shoot down Russian planes if they cross the border. The Russian Embassy in Warsaw told Izvestia that Polish authorities have been engaged in the militarization of the region for a long time, and the statements of the leaders of that country are another confirmation of Warsaw's policy course toward deliberate escalation. The hysteria and information background shaped in recent years allow European politicians to groundlessly accuse Russia, as the societies of these countries are ready for this, political analyst Denis Denisov said in a conversation with Izvestia. The purported threat from Moscow provides the opportunity for the leaders of NATO countries to keep up sanctions and toughen their policies.That said, European "hawks" and those affiliated with the military-industrial complex of a number of NATO countries are interested in all such provocations. For them, such situations provide an excuse for new major contracts and confirm their rhetoric about the threat emanating from Russia, the expert concluded. "Theoretically, all this could be a pre-planned performance in order to discredit Russia and create a negative background ahead of the UN General Assembly, where, in particular, talks between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio are scheduled. But provocations are needed, including to get a load of money from the militarization of NATO's eastern flank. And, of course, in order to somehow put pressure on Trump and force him to defend Europe from an imaginary threat from Russia," Gevorg Mirzayan, associate professor at the Department of Mass Communications and Media Business of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia.

Meanwhile, the United States has been very reserved about the unfolding events, political scientist Kamran Gasanov told Izvestia. According to him, Trump does not absolve Russia of the responsibility for what has happened, but at the same time, he is not making any tough statements against Moscow. The US president vowed to provide assistance to Poland and the Baltic states in the event of an escalation in relations with Russia. Nevertheless, there has been no harsh rhetoric from the White House until a certain point. However, at the UN General Assembly, Trump made a number of harsh statements. In particular, he said that European countries can shoot down Russian military aircraft if they enter the NATO border. However, when asked if the United States would support the allies if the Europeans decided to take such a step, Trump said it all depends on the circumstances. Izvestia: Recognition of Palestine worsens Israel’s ties with EU Israel will face economic consequences if EU countries restrict trade relations with it. A third of Israeli exports is linked to EU markets, and the possible lifting of zero tariffs on goods from that country will impact the deliveries to the tune of 5.8 billion euros per year. The European Commission has already stated that it is weighing such a scenario. A complete breakup with the EU is disadvantageous for Israel, and this will shape its actions, experts believe. In particular, it is unlikely to step up the pace and scale of the military operation in Gaza City. Meanwhile, the United States and France are already preparing plans for the post-war reconstruction of the enclave. Washington is discussing with Arab countries the principles of peace and post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, as they must guarantee the withdrawal of IDF units from Palestinian territories, as well as the complete disarmament of Hamas and its removal from influencing the situation in Gaza. Israel's financial dependence on the EU is also due to the fact that a quarter of the country's reserves is located in Europe. A number of European experts believe that in order to increase pressure on the Jewish state, Brussels could freeze the assets, as it did in Russia’s case. "As more major EU countries recognize Palestine, the arguments that Palestine does not have the right to a certain status weaken. This may reinforce the legal and moral criticism of Israel. Economic cooperation will weaken: there will be restrictions on cooperation, a reduction in the level of contacts, and the termination of joint programs, especially in the field of security and intelligence. Investments in Israel may also decrease," Farkhad Ibragimov, a political scientist and expert on the Middle East, told Izvestia. On its part, Israel is likely to take several symbolic steps, Eastern studies expert Leonid Tsukanov told Izvestia. They may include the lowering of the level of diplomatic relations with countries that have recognized the independence of Palestine. A demonstrative expansion into the Jordan Valley, where the fewest representatives of the Palestinian community live, is also possible. "That said, Israel is unlikely to make a complete break with the Europeans, as the EU is Israel’s important trade and political partner. Most likely, Israel will not accelerate the operation in Gaza, as it still has the initiative in the Strip. It is much more likely that the scale of operations in the West Bank will intensify, which together should become an argument against Palestine’s unwillingness to ensure security in the territories entrusted to it," the expert concluded. Vedomosti: Trump’s tariffs to impact world in 2026 The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has updated its forecast on the global economy growth. The document’s September version reflects better assessments versus June despite statements on the negative impact of US tariffs on global trade. The OECD anticipates global GDP to grow by 3.2% by yearend which is 0.3 percentage points more than projected three months earlier.